BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Mongolia's rating to B3; outlook stable

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S UPGRADES MONGOLIA‘S RATING TO B3; OUTLOOK STABLE‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK ON MONGOLIA‘S B3 RATING REFLECTS BALANCED RISKS‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS FACTORS DRIVING MONGOLIA‘S RATING UPGRADE ARE AN ALLEVIATION IN LIQUIDITY AND EXTERNAL PRESSURES

* MOODY‘S ON MONGOLIA SAYS HAS RAISED THE LOCAL-CURRENCY BOND AND DEPOSIT CEILINGS TO BA2, FROM BA3 PREVIOUSLY

* MOODY'S SAYS REFINANCING OF GOVERNMENT DEBT AT LAST YEAR END AND MEASURES TO NARROW FISCAL DEFICIT REDUCE MONGOLIA'S FINANCING NEEDS Source: bit.ly/2DKKhhU