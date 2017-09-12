FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's weighs impact of hurricanes Irma, Harvey on US CMBS, CRE-CLOS, RMBS,and auto and rental car ABS
#Market News
September 12, 2017

BRIEF-Moody's weighs impact of hurricanes Irma, Harvey on US CMBS, CRE-CLOS, RMBS,and auto and rental car ABS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s weighs impact of hurricanes Irma, Harvey on US CMBS, CRE-CLOS, RMBS, and auto and rental car ABS

* Moody’s on impact of hurricane Irma, Harvey - For individual CMBS transactions, deal-level exposure can be as high as 100 percent

* Moody’s - Insurance coverage, servicer responses and deal structures, will however mitigate many of the potential negative effects of the storm on rated deals

* Moody’s on impact of hurricane Irma, Harvey - Cash flows into securitization trusts of auto dealer floorplan, loan , lease abs will temporarily decline

* Moody's on impact of hurricane Irma, Harvey - Vehicle sales will increase as consumers look to replace damaged or destroyed vehicles Source: bit.ly/2xYx1lw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
