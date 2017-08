July 18 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says withdraws BAA2 senior unsecured instrument rating on Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien's eur 100 million issuance due Jan 2020

* Moody's says all other ratings of issuer remain unaffected

* Moody's says has withdrawn rating for its own business reasons. Further company coverage: