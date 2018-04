April 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S WITHDRAWS RUSAL’S RATINGS FOR BUSINESS REASONS

* MOODY’S SAYS WITHDRAWN B1 BACKED SENIOR UNSECURED RATINGS ASSIGNED TO NOTES ISSUED BY RUSAL CAPITAL D.A.C., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF RUSAL

* MOODY'S SAYS ALSO WITHDRAWN B1 BACKED SENIOR UNSECURED RATINGS ASSIGNED TO NOTES ISSUED BY RUSAL CAPITAL D.A.C., SUBSIDIARY OF RUSAL