BRIEF-Moog Inc Reports Qtrly Sales Of $689 Mln, Up 9 Pct From A Year Ago

April 27 (Reuters) - Moog Inc:

* QTRLY SALES OF $689 MILLION, UP 9% FROM A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16

* SEES 2018 SALES OF $2.69 BILLION

* QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDES RESTRUCTURING EXPENSES OF $0.72 PER SHARE RELATED TO WIND ENERGY PITCH CONTROL BUSINESS

* SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.67, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20

* SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.26, REVENUE VIEW $2.62 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S