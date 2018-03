March 15 (Reuters) - Moog Inc:

* MOOG INITIATES CASH DIVIDEND

* MOOG INC - ‍INITIATION OF DIVIDEND PROGRAM UNDER WHICH MOOG INTENDS TO PAY REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS A AND CLASS B STOCK​

* MOOG INC - CO DECLARED A $.25 PER SHARE DIVIDEND ON EACH OF CO'S ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK AND CLASS B COMMON STOCK​