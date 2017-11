BRIEF-MOOG REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moog Inc:

* MOOG REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* Q4 SALES $649 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $616.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.95 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.62 BILLION

* SEES FSICAL 2018 OPERATING MARGINS OF 11.0%, UP 100 BASIS POINTS​

* ‍FORECAST FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.10, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20​

* SEES FISCAL 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $230 MILLION, UP 6%​

* ‍FORECAST FISCAL​ 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $230 MILLION, UP 6%

* ‍CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END 12-MONTH BACKLOG WAS $1.2 BILLION​

* STARTING IN FY‘18, SEGMENT REPORTING WILL CHANGE TO 3 SEGMENTS, AIRCRAFT CONTROLS, SPACE AND DEFENSE CONTROLS AND INDUSTRIAL SYSTEMS​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍AFTER SEVERAL YEARS OF RESTRUCTURING AND COST-CUTTING, “BUSINESS IS TURNING UP​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: