March 20 (Reuters) - Moogsoft Inc :

* MOOGSOFT (HERD) INC SAYS RAISES ABOUT $40 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING

* MOOGSOFT (HERD) INC SAYS EQUITY FINANCING INCLUDES SERIES D PREFERRED STOCK; COMMON STOCK ISSUABLE UPON CONVERSION OF SERIES D PREFERRED STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2HOPje6)