BRIEF-More Than 50% Of Accor's Hotels In France Are Now Open

June 3 (Reuters) - ACCOR SA:

* MARKS A RESUMPTION OF ACTIVITY IN SEVERAL OF HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY’S MARKETS IN MAY, WITH STEADY INCREASE IN NUMBER OF HOTELS REOPENING THEIR DOORS IN JUNE

* ANTICIPATES THAT MORE THAN 70% OF GLOBAL NETWORK WILL REOPEN BY THE START OF JULY

* IN FRANCE, 900 OF GROUP’S 1,573 HOTELS ARE NOW OPEN, REPRESENTING MORE THAN 50% OF ITS PROPERTIES

* IN RECENT WEEKS, ACCOR HAS ALSO SEEN RENEWED INTEREST IN TRAVEL DEMAND, WITH HOTEL RESERVATIONS DOUBLING