June 10 (Reuters) - Moreton Resources Ltd:

* CO & UNITS HAVE ENTERED VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATION

* APPOINTED GRANT SPARKS AND DAVID ORR OF DELOITTE FINANCIAL ADVISORY PTY LTD AS ADMINISTRATORS OF GROUP

* ADMINISTRATORS TO UNDERTAKE URGENT ASSESSMENT OF GROUP’S BUSINESS & FINANCIAL POSITION TO DETERMINE FUTURE OF BUSINESS & ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: