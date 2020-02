BRIEF-Morgan Advanced Materials Says Anticipate Adverse Impact On 2020 Rev Of Around £7.0 Mln From Coronavirus

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Morgan Advanced Materials PLC:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT 109.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 94.9 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 1.05 BILLION STG VERSUS 1.034 BILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE 11.0P

* IN 2020 EXPECTING WEAK INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS PERSISTING & GEO-POLITICAL UNCERTAINTIES REMAINING AS IN 2019

* SEES GROUP ORGANIC CONSTANT-CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN RANGE OF FLAT TO MODEST GROWTH

* GROUP ORGANIC CONSTANT-CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS HAS LED TO AN EXTENDED SHUT DOWN OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHINA

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE ADVERSE IMPACT ON 2020 REVENUES OF AROUND £7.0 MILLION

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, ADVERSE IMPACT ON HEADLINE OPERATING PROFIT OF AROUND £3.5 MILLION IN 2020, WITH IMPACT IN H1 OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: