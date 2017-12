Dec 11 (Reuters) - Morgan Advanced Materials Plc:

* ‍ADDITIONAL US PENSION PAYMENT​

* ELECTED TO MAKE ACCELERATED CASH CONTRIBUTION OF ADDITIONAL $36 MILLION TO US DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION SCHEME IN DECEMBER 2017​

* ONGOING PAYMENTS TO DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION SCHEMES ESTIMATED TO REDUCE FROM EXPECTED £25 MILLION PER ANNUM TO CA. £16.5 MILLION PER ANNUM FROM 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: