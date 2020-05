BRIEF-Morgan Sindall Says About 1,700 Employees Currently Placed On Furlough Across Group

May 7 (Reuters) - Morgan Sindall Group PLC:

* MORGAN SINDALL GRP - AGM TRADING UPDATE

* MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC - GROUP CONTINUED TO PERFORM WELL IN FIRST 10 WEEKS OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* MORGAN SINDALL - IN CONSTRUCTION, C80% OF SITES ARE CURRENTLY OPERATIONAL, HOWEVER THEY ARE BEING IMPACTED BY LOWER LEVELS OF PRODUCTIVITY

* MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC - GIVEN ONGOING UNCERTAINTIES, GROUP IS UNABLE TO REINSTATE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AT CURRENT TIME

* MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC - ABOUT 1,700 EMPLOYEES CURRENTLY PLACED ON FURLOUGH ACROSS GROUP