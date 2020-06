BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Announces June 2020 CCAR Results

June 29 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley:

* MORGAN STANLEY ANNOUNCES JUNE 2020 CCAR RESULTS

* MORGAN STANLEY - SCB RESULTS IN AGGREGATE U.S. BASEL III STANDARDIZED APPROACH COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO OF 13.4%

* MORGAN STANLEY - ANTICIPATE CONTINUING TO PAY QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE

* MORGAN STANLEY - VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED SHARE REPURCHASES IN MARCH AND HAVE CONTINUED TO ACCRETE CAPITAL

* MORGAN STANLEY - "WILL REEVALUATE OUR CAPITAL ACTIONS WHEN WE HAVE MORE CONFIDENCE IN SHAPE AND PATH OF ECONOMIC RECOVERY"