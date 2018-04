BRIEF-Morgan Stanley CFO Jonathan Pruzan's 2017 Total Compensation Was $10.8 Mln

April 6 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley:

* MORGAN STANLEY CFO JONATHAN PRUZAN’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $10.8 MILLION VS $9.3 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CHAIRMAN AND CEO JAMES GORMAN’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $24.5 MILLION VS $21.2 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $21.8 MILLION VS $19.4 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL OTHER EMPLOYEES WAS 192 TO 1