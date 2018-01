Jan 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley:

* MORGAN STANLEY - CFO JONATHAN PRUZAN GRANTED 31,691.39 RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS IN 2018 AS PART OF 2017 YEAR-END COMPENSATION - SEC FILING

* MORGAN STANLEY SAYS THE RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS GRANTED TO CFO PRUZAN ARE CONVERTIBLE TO SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK AT A RATIO OF 1 TO 1 Source text: (bit.ly/2DRZ2iW) Further company coverage: