March 27 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley:

* MORGAN STANLEY TO REVEAL MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP IN UK FOR 2017 OF 42.8 PERCENT -SPOKESMAN

* MORGAN STANLEY TO REVEAL MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP INCLUDING BONUSES IN UK FOR 2017 OF 72.7 PERCENT - SPOKESMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)