BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Is Allowed To Subscribe New Shares In Fintech Group

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Fintech Group Ag:

* MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC PARTICIPATES IN FINTECH GROUP AG WITHIN THE SCOPE OF A CASH CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

* FINTECH GROUP- CO‘S MANAGEMENT BOARD AGREED AND RESOLVED WITH CONSENT OF SUPERVISORY BOARD TO CASH CAPITAL INCREASE, MAKING USE OF AUTHORIZED CAPITAL​

* ‍COMPANY WILL ISSUE 700,000 NEW SHARES WITH A TOTAL ISSUE AMOUNT OF 18,158,000 EUR​

* ‍MORGAN STANLEY IS ALLOWED TO SUBSCRIBE ALL NEW SHARES​