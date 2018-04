BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Reports Q1 EPS Of $1.45

April 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.45

* REPORTED NET REVENUES OF $11.1 BILLION FOR Q1 ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $9.7 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.25, REVENUE VIEW $10.36 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY INSTITUTIONAL SECURITIES NET REVENUE $6,100 MILLION VERSUS $5,152 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $4,374 MILLION VERSUS $4,058 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY COMPENSATION EXPENSE OF $4.9 BILLION INCREASED FROM $4.5 BILLION A YEAR AGO ON HIGHER REVENUES

* QTRLY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $718 MILLION VERSUS $609 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $4.4 BILLION INCREASED FROM $3.5 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES OF $2.7 BILLION INCREASED FROM $2.5 BILLION A YEAR AGO PRINCIPALLY ON HIGHER VOLUME DRIVEN EXPENSES

* QTRLY EQUITY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $2.6 BILLION INCREASED FROM $2.0 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY FIXED INCOME SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $1.9 BILLION INCREASED FROM $1.7 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER WAS 20.9%

* AS OF MARCH 31, FIRM ESTIMATES FULLY PHASED-IN CET 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS ABOUT 17.8%

* AS OF MARCH 31, TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $34.04 VERSUS. $33.48 REPORTED AT Q4-END

* “SALES AND TRADING A PARTICULAR HIGHLIGHT IN A MORE ACTIVE ENVIRONMENT” IN QUARTER

* ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 14.9% AND RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY WAS 17.2% IN CURRENT QUARTER

* EACH OF CO’S BUSINESSES “PERFORMED WELL, WITH SIGNIFICANT CLIENT ENGAGEMENT ACROSS OUR GLOBAL FRANCHISE” IN QUARTER

* QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRE-TAX MARGIN 26.5 PERCENT VERSUS. 24 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TRADING REVENUE $3,770 MILLION VERSUS $3,235 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR