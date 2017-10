Oct 2 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley

* MORGAN STANLEY ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF UP TO 22.5 MILLION SHARES IN WPP BY MEANS OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING

* OFFERING IS BEING UNDERTAKEN TO HEDGE MORGAN STANLEY’S EXPOSURE UNDER DERIVATIVE TRANSACTIONS ENTERED INTO BY MS WITH ASATSU-DK INC

* MORGAN STANLEY IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER