May 10 (Reuters) - Morguard Corporation:

* MORGUARD ANNOUNCES $200 MILLION OFFERING OF 4.085% SERIES D SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES

* MORGUARD CORPORATION - DEBENTURES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 4.085% PER ANNUM AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 14, 2021

* MORGUARD CORPORATION - NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED FOR REPAYMENT OF INDEBTEDNESS UNDER OPERATING LINES OF CREDIT