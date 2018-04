April 4 (Reuters) - Morguard Corporation :

* INCREASES OWNERSHIP POSITION IN TEMPLE HOTELS INC.

* SHARES ACQUIRED BY CO REPRESENT 2.18% OF ISSUED & OUTSTANDING SHARES OF TEMPLE HOTELS

* ‍ACQUIRED SHARES OF TEMPLE HOTELS ON MARCH 27, AT $2.65 PER SHARE​