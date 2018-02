Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust:

* MORGUARD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* MORGUARD REIT - MORGUARD MAY, DURING TWELVE MONTH PERIOD COMMENCING FEB. 7, 2018 AND ENDING FEB. 6, 2019, PURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO 3 MILLION UNITS​

* MORGUARD REIT - ‍ADDITIONALLY, CO MAY PURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO $11.5 MILLION 4.50% CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE DEC. 31, 2021​