BRIEF-Morien Adopts Dividend Policy And Announces First Dividend

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Morien Resources Corp:

* MORIEN ADOPTS DIVIDEND POLICY AND ANNOUNCES FIRST DIVIDEND

* MORIEN RESOURCES CORP - BOARD HAS APPROVED IMPLEMENTATION OF A DIVIDEND POLICY, DECLARED AN INAUGURAL DIVIDEND OF CAD $0.005 PER COMMON SHARE

* MORIEN RESOURCES CORP - IT IS COMPANY‘S CURRENT INTENTION THAT IN 2018 IT WILL PAY QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS OF $0.0025 PER COMMON SHARE

* MORIEN RESOURCES CORP - COMPANY'S DIVIDEND PAYMENTS WILL QUALIFY AS AN 'ELIGIBLE DIVIDEND' FOR CANADIAN INCOME TAX PURPOSES