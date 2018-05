May 7 (Reuters) - Morneau Shepell Inc:

* MORNEAU SHEPELL REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MORNEAU SHEPELL INC QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 7.0 PER CENT TO $167.5 MILLION

* MORNEAU SHEPELL INC - MAINTAINING ITS POLICY OF PAYING A MONTHLY DIVIDEND OF 6.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* MORNEAU SHEPELL INC - PROFIT WAS $14.2 MILLION FOR QUARTER, COMPARED TO $8.3 MILLION IN Q1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: