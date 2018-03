March 29 (Reuters) - Morning Light Co Ltd:

* FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, REVENUE 606.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 522.6 MILLION RUPEES

* NO DIVIDEND WAS DECLARED OR PAID DURING THE YEAR

* PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 31 AT 28.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS A LOSS OF 12.5 MILLION RUPEES A YEAR AGO

* PRETAX PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 31 AT 35 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS A PRETAX LOSS OF 17.8 MILLION RUPEES A YEAR AGO