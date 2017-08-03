FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
August 3, 2017 / 5:21 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Morphosys affirms guidance after Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Morphosys Ag

* dgap-news: morphosys reports significant progress in its therapeutic programs in second quarter of 2017

* Says in Q2 of 2017, group revenues amounted to eur 11.7 million, comparable with revenue level in Q2 2016 (eur 12.2 million).

* Says proprietary development segment recorded revenues of eur 0.3 million (Q2 2016: eur 0.2 million).

* Says in partnered discovery segment Q2 revenues reached eur 11.5 million (Q2 2016: eur 12.0 million).

* Says group EBIT in Q2 2017 amounted to eur -15.4 million (q2 2016: eur -9.5 million)

* Says continues to expect group revenues in range of eur 46 to 51 million

* Says research and development expenses for proprietary drug development and technology development are confirmed to be in a corridor of eur 85 to 95 million.

* Says guidance for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) continues to be in range from eur -75 to -85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

