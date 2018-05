BRIEF-Morphosys AG Reports Q1 Revenue Of 2.8 Million EUR

May 2 (Reuters) - MorphoSys AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: MORPHOSYS AG REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE 2.8 MILLION EUR VERSUS 11.8 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 CONFIRMED

* TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES REACHED EUR 21.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018 (Q1 2017: EUR 26.9 MILLION)

* EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) IN Q1 2018 AMOUNTED TO EUR -19.0 MILLION (Q1 2017: EUR -14.9 MILLION)

* IN Q1 2018, CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT AMOUNTED TO EUR -19.5 MILLION (Q1 2017: EUR -15.0 MILLION)

* Q1 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE EUR 0.67

* EXPECTED DECLINE IN Q1 REVENUE MAINLY DRIVEN BY COMPLETION OF ACTIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH NOVARTIS, WHICH ENDED IN NOVEMBER 2017