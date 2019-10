Oct 28 (Reuters) - MorphoSys AG:

* ANNOUNCED END OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM OF MOR106 IN ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* DECISION WAS BASED ON A LACK OF EFFICACY AND NOT ON SAFETY CONCERNS

* JOINT DECISION BY GALAPAGOS, MORPHOSYS & NOVARTIS, WAS BASED ON INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR FUTILITY THAT WAS PERFORMED IN PHASE 2 IGUANA TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: