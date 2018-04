April 18 (Reuters) - MorphoSys AG:

* MORPHOSYS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (ADSS) ON NASDAQ

* OFFERING PRODUCED GROSS PROCEEDS OF $207.8 MILLION FROM SALE OF 2.07 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN FORM OF 8.3 MILLION ADS AT $25.04 PER ADS