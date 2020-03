BRIEF-Morphosys FY Revenue 71.8 Million EUR Versus 76.4 Million EUR Year Ago

March 18 (Reuters) - MorphoSys AG:

* FY REVENUE 71.8 MILLION EUR VERSUS 76.4 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* MORPHOSYS - TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN 2019 INCREASED TO EUR 179.9 MILLION FROM EUR 136.5 MILLION IN 2018

* 2019 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES AMOUNTED TO EUR -107.9 MILLION VERSUS IN 2018 EUR -59.1 MILLION

* MORPHOSYS -FOR 2020 CO EXPECTS TO GENERATE GROUP REVENUES IN RANGE OF EUR 280 TO EUR 290 MILLION

* EXPECTS 2020 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) OF EUR -15 MILLION TO EUR 5 MILLION

* MORPHOSYS - OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF ONGOING GLOBAL COVID-19 CRISIS ON MORPHOSYS' BUSINESS OPERATIONS