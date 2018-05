May 1 (Reuters) - Morphosys Ag:

* DGAP-NEWS: MORPHOSYS AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE INITIATION OF THE IGUANA PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH MOR106 IN ATOPIC DERMATITIS PATIENTS

* PLACEBO CONTROLLED, DOUBLE-BLIND STUDY WILL EVALUATE EFFICACY, SAFETY AND PHARMACOKINETICS (PK) OF MOR106