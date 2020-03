March 3 (Reuters) - Morphosys Ag:

* DGAP-NEWS: MORPHOSYS AND INCYTE ANNOUNCE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE OF GLOBAL COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR TAFASITAMAB

* AGREEMENT BECOMING EFFECTIVE TRIGGERS $750 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT BY INCYTE TO MORPHOSYS

* MORPHOSYS - AGREEMENT BECOMING EFFECTIVE TRIGGERS INCYTE’S EQUITY INVESTMENT INTO CO OF $150 MILLION IN NEW ADS WITHIN DEFINED TIMELINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: