April 9 (Reuters) - MorphoSys AG:

* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (ADS) OFFERING IN UNITED STATES

* UP TO 8,300,000 AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

* EXPECTS TO GRANT UNDERWRITERS 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL ADSS OF UP TO 15% OF TOTAL NUMBER OF ADSS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)