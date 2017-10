Oct 30 (Reuters) - Morphosys AG

* Says Dr. Markus Enzelberger appointed chief scientific officer

* ‍Says he will succeed Dr. Marlies Sproll, who has been on temporary leave from her CSO position for family reasons since April 15, 2017​

* Says Ddr. Sproll resigned, effective end of October 31, 2017 due to ongoing family matters​