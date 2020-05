May 6 (Reuters) - MorphoSys AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: MORPHOSYS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE 251.2 MILLION EUR VERSUS 13.5 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 RE-AFFIRMED

* Q1 EBIT INCREASED TO EUR 213.6 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR -23.6 MILLION).

* AT END OF Q1 OF 2020, MORPHOSYS HAS A LIQUIDITY POSITION OF EUR 1.1 BILLION (DECEMBER 31, 2019: EUR 357.4 MILLION)