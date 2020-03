BRIEF-Morphosys Resolves Capital Increase To Implement Purchase Of ADSs By Incyte

March 4 (Reuters) - Morphosys Ag:

* DGAP-NEWS: MORPHOSYS RESOLVES A CAPITAL INCREASE TO IMPLEMENT THE PURCHASE OF 3,629,764 AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES BY INCYTE CORPORATION

* RESOLVED TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL OF MORPHOSYS AG BY ISSUING 907,441 NEW ORDINARY SHARES FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL 2017-I

* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL OF MORPHOSYS TO IMPLEMENT PURCHASE OF 3,629,764 AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES BY INCYTE CORP

* RESOLVING CAPITAL INCREASE MARKS FINAL STEP IN FORMALIZING CO’S PARTNERSHIP WITH INCYTE

* MORPHOSYS - INCYTE’S PURCHASE OF ADSS FOR $150 MILLION IS PART OF CONSIDERATION DUE UNDER ITS COLLABORATION AND LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH MORPHOSYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: