March 2 (Reuters) - MORPHOSYS AG:

* FDA ACCEPTS MORPHOSYS’ BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (BLA) AND GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR TAFASITAMAB AND LENALIDOMIDE FOR THE TREATMENT OF RELAPSED/REFRACTORY DLBCL

* HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE OF AUGUST 30, 2020

* FDA HAS INFORMED MORPHOSYS THAT THEY ARE NOT CURRENTLY PLANNING TO HOLD AN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS APPLICATION