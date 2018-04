April 23 (Reuters) - MorphoSys AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: MORPHOSYS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NASDAQ IPO THROUGH AN ADS OFFERING AND EXERCISE OF THE UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL ADSS, LEADING TO TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF USD 239 MILLION

* SAYS EXPECTS GROSS PROCEEDS OF TRANSACTION TO AMOUNT TO USD 239,006,800