BRIEF-Morphosys Sees EBIT Loss Widening To 110-120 Mln Euros In 2018

March 13 (Reuters) - Morphosys AG:

* ‍REVENUES 2017 UP 34% TO EUR 66.8 MILLION (GUIDANCE EUR 63 TO 66 MILLION)​

* ‍EBIT LOSS 2017 AS EXPECTED AT EUR -67.6 MILLION (GUIDANCE EUR -66 TO -71 MILLION)‍

* CONTINUES TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH FDA UNDER CURRENT BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION ON PATH TO MARKET FOR MOR208

* TALKS WITH FDA INCLUDE POSSIBILITY OF EXPEDITED REGULATORY SUBMISSION AND APPROVAL FOR MOR208 BASED PRIMARILY ON L-MIND STUDY​

* SEES ‍2018 GROUP REVENUES IN RANGE OF EUR 20 TO 25 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) OF EUR -110 TO -120 MILLION IN 2018​