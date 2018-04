BRIEF-Morphosys to increase capital to implement Offering Of 8.3 mln ADS

April 17 (Reuters) - MorphoSys AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MORPHOSYS RESOLVES A CAPITAL INCREASE TO IMPLEMENT THE OFFERING OF 8,300,000 AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (ADS) IN THE UNITED STATES

* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL OF MORPHOSYS AG BY ISSUING 2.1 MILLION NEW SHARES, EXCLUDING PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* TO IMPLEMENT IPO IN UNITED STATES OF 8.3 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES PURSUANT TO A REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1

* PRICING OF OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON APRIL 18, 2018, FOLLOWING END OF BOOKBUILDING IN UNITED STATES