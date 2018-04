BRIEF-Morphotek Announces Agreement To License Its Eribulin-Linker Payload To Bliss Biopharmaceutical Of China

April 9 (Reuters) - Morphotek:

* LICENSED ITS ERIBULIN-LINKER PAYLOAD TO BLISS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CO OF CHINA

* LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH BLISSBIO INCLUDES UPFRONT PAYMENT, MILESTONES, SALES ROYALTY PAYMENTS, WHICH ARE UNDISCLOSED

* BLISSBIO HAS EXCLUSIVITY OPTION TO EXPAND TERRITORY BEYOND CHINA & TO DEVELOP THERAPEUTIC ADCS TO 2 ADDITIONAL ONCOLOGY TARGETS

* AGREEMENT GRANTS BLISSBIO EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO USE ERIBULIN-LINKER PAYLOAD TO DEVELOP THERAPEUTIC ADC AGAINST ONCOLOGY TARGET FOR CHINA MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: