May 12 (Reuters) - WM Morrison Supermarkets:

* COO SAYS ~EXPECTS UK GOVERNMENT BUSINESS RATES RELIEF FOR 2020-21 OF 228 MILLION STG

* CEO SAYS ~LOOKING TO PROCURE FACE MASKS TO SELL TO CUSTOMERS

* COO SAYS ~CURRENT ANALYSTS’ CONSENSUS IS FOR PROFIT TO INCREASE IN 2020-21 YEAR Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Davey)