April 26 (Reuters) - Morses Club PLC:

* FY REVENUE UP 17.1% TO £116.6M (FY17: £99.6M)

* FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY 8.5% TO £19.2M (FY17: £17.7M)

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.8P (FY17: 4.3P)