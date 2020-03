BRIEF-Morses Club Recognises Difficulty In Assessing Long-Term Impact Of Covid-19 On Business

March 30 (Reuters) - Morses Club PLC:

* MORSES CLUB PLC - RECOGNISES DIFFICULTY IN FULLY ASSESSING LONG-TERM MACROECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS

* MORSES CLUB PLC - CONSIDERS IT PRUDENT TO WITHDRAW ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FY21

* MORSES CLUB PLC - BOARD WILL NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN JULY

* MORSES CLUB - WILL REVIEW CAPACITY TO MAKE A PAYMENT AT APPROPRIATE TIME LATER IN YEAR

* MORSES CLUB PLC - RESULTS, WHICH WE HAD INTENDED TO ANNOUNCE ON 30 APRIL 2020, WILL NOW BE PUBLISHED AT A LATER DATE

* MORSES CLUB PLC - CUSTOMER RESPONSE TO PAYING REMOTELY HAS BEEN VERY STRONG SINCE IMPACT OF COVID-19