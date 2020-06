BRIEF-Morses Club Says Resumption Of U Account Operations

June 30 (Reuters) - Morses Club PLC:

* MORSES CLUB PLC - RESUMPTION OF U ACCOUNT OPERATIONS

* MORSES CLUB PLC - U ACCOUNT IS WELL PROGRESSED WITH ITS PLANS TO LAUNCH A NEW BANKING SERVICE IN AUTUMN

* MORSES CLUB - FOLLOWING FCA’S LIFTING OF SUSPENSION OF REGULATED ACTIVITIES OF WIRECARD CARD SOLUTIONS, OPERATIONS OF U HOLDINGS OPERATING AS NORMAL

* MORSES CLUB PLC - U ACCOUNT CUSTOMERS ARE NOW ABLE TO ACCESS THEIR ACCOUNTS AND TRANSACT AS USUAL

* MORSES CLUB PLC - U ACCOUNT IS OFFERING EXISTING CUSTOMERS FREE BANKING SERVICES DURING JULY

* MORSES CLUB PLC - U ACCOUNT CUSTOMERS' MONEY WERE NOT AT RISK DESPITE TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF WIRECARD UK'S ACTIVITIES