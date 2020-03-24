BRIEF-Mortgage Advice Bureau delays figures, halves dividend

March 24 (Reuters) - Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC :

* MORATORIUM ON PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, TRADING UPDATE, CURRENT TRADING AND CORONAVIRUS

* MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC (AIM: MAB1.L) ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT IT WILL BE COMPLYING WITH RECOMMENDATIONS FROM FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL (FRC), FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FCA), AND LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (LSE) TO ALL LISTED COMPANIES TO DELAY PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR AT LEAST TWO WEEKS

* we now intend to propose a final dividend of 6.4 pence per share, with the intention to pay a further 6.4 pence per share when the Board considers it prudent to do so. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)