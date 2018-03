March 20 (Reuters) - Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) Plc :

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £14.5M (2016: £15.2M 1 )​

* ‍TOTAL ORDINARY DIVIDENDS FOR YEAR OF 21.4P (2016: 18.3P)​

* ‍ADVISER NUMBERS HAVE INCREASED SINCE YEAR END TO 1,096 AT 16 MARCH 2018​

* ‍REMAIN CONFIDENT ABOUT PLANNED GROWTH IN ADVISER NUMBERS IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)