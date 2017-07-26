FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 21 days
BRIEF-Mortgage lending up 62 pct at ptsb, lays out bad loan plan
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
NAFTA
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 6:12 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Mortgage lending up 62 pct at ptsb, lays out bad loan plan

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc

* H1 profit before exceptional items and tax 53 million eur versus 117 million eur in H1 2016

* H1 impairment charge of 6 million eur versus 61 million eur write-back year ago

* Net interest margin 1.81 percent at end-June versus 1.80 percent at end-March

* Net loans 18.9 billion eur versus 18.6 euros end-2016, fully loaded CET1 ratio 15.0 percent versus 15.1 percent end-March

* H1 new mortgage lending up 62 percent y/y, increasing market share of drawdowns to 10.8 percent

* NPLs remain unsustainably high, aims to reduce to a high single digit number over medium term

* Plans to cut NPLs via accelerated workout; maximised repayments; natural cures; closures, portfolio sales Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.