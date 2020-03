BRIEF-Mosaic Brands Suspends All Store Operations Temporarily Due To Covid-19

March 25 (Reuters) - Mosaic Brands Ltd:

* SUSPENDS ALL STORE OPERATIONS TEMPORARILY FROM THURSDAY DUE TO COVID-19

* ALL TEAM MEMBERS AFFECTED BY STORE CLOSURES WILL BE STOOD DOWN WITH ACCESS TO LEAVE ENTITLEMENTS WHILE GROUP REVIEWS GOVERNMENT SCHEMES

* RECENTLY SEEN A SIGNIFICANT DROP IN STORE TRAFFIC AND REVENUE

* ONLINE OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THIS PERIOD

* REVIEWING COST OF DOING BUSINESS, WITH A VIEW TO CUT COSTS TO MATCH EXPECTED REVENUE

* STEPS ARE BEING TAKEN TO PROVIDE LONGER-TERM JOB SECURITY TO ITS 6,800 PREDOMINANTLY FEMALE TEAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: